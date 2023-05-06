Pakistan secured the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2005. This happened after Pakistan won the fourth ODI against New Zealand, which allowed them to clinch the five-match series.

Prior to the series, Pakistan was ranked fifth. However, after their victory, Pakistan surpassed Australia and India by decimal points to reach the top spot.

Pakistan currently has a total rating of 113.483 points, while Australia and India have 113.286 and 112.638 points, respectively.

It should be noted that the rankings may change after the annual update of the ODI rankings in mid-May.

The official ODI rankings started in 2005, and while Pakistan had briefly held the top position in the past, it did not have an official status.