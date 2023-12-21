For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a transgender has submitted nomination papers to participate in the elections. Sobia Khan, a transgender individual from Peshawar, submitted her papers to Assistant Commissioner Syed Ahsan Ali Shah’s office on Kohat Road on Wednesday.

Sobia Khan filed nomination papers for the provincial seat, Constituency PK 81, as an independent. Sobia said that she wants to win the elections and work for the rights of the transgender community. She said that no one listens to the transgenders in her community and no one raises their voice for their rights. She wants to win elections and work for transgender rights.

Talking to TNN, Sobia Khan said that she not only wants to work for transgenders but also wants to change the thinking that transgenders cannot work for the welfare of society. She wants to work for the rights of women and children in the constituency and tell people that transgenders are not less than anyone. They just don’t have options. If they get powers, they can work for the betterment of people.

Also Read: Pashto Film Industry: A Tale of Decadence and Cultural Erosion

She said that not only her family but also the people of the area are supporting her. Sobia said that she would request NGOs and social welfare to support her election campaign. She would also request the district administration to provide security to her during this time as it has happened for the first time that a transgender is directly participating in the elections.

Sobia Khan said that she will conduct a door-to-door election campaign in the area and will also meet the women of the area to support her. She also praised Assistant Commissioner Syed Ahsan Ali Shah who encouraged her a lot while submitting nomination papers.

Sobia Khan said that because there was no separate seat for transgenders, she submitted the papers for the general seat. It should be remembered that Sobia Khan belongs to Peshawar district. She holds a BA and also holds the distinction of being the first transgender broadcaster of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.