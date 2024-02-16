The potential members of the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet have been disclosed, featuring a blend of new and familiar names.

According to insiders from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mushtaq Ghani is being considered for a significant role as a senior provincial minister, following Asad Qaiser’s announcement of Aqibullah as the nominee for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker.

Babar Saleem Swati, hailing from Mansehra, is expected to assume the position of Deputy Speaker. Party sources also indicate the possibility of including former provincial ministers Akbar Ayub and Amjad Ali in the cabinet. Other strong candidates for cabinet positions include Shafiullah from Dir, Anwarzeb from Bajaur, and Shakeel Ahmed from Malakand.

Zahir Shah Toro from Mardan and former provincial minister Fazal Shakoor from Charsadda are also among the potential cabinet members. Sources suggest that newly elected MPs from Peshawar, Meena Khan, and Qasim Ali Shah, may be entrusted with significant responsibilities in the cabinet.

Additionally, there is speculation about Mian Umar, the son of the late former minister from Nowshera, and Khaleeq-ur-Rehman from Nowshera, potentially securing roles in the cabinet.