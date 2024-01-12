Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially announced its candidates for 13 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Among the notable nominations are Mehmood Jan for PK-72, Ali Zaman Advocate from Insaf Lawyers Forum for PK-73, Arbab Jahandad for PK-74, Malik Shahab for PK-75, Samiullah for PK-76, and Sher Ali Afridi for PK-77.

Former district nazim Arbab Asim has been endorsed for PK-78, while former finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will represent PTI in PK-79.

Other PTI candidates include Hamid-ul-Haq for PK-80, Noreen Arif for PK-81, Kamran Bangash from PK-82, Meena Khan Afridi from PK-83, and Fazal Elahi for PK-84.

This diverse lineup showcases PTI’s strategic choices for the upcoming elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.