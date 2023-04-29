Naseeb Yar Chagharzai

Ulemas in a village in Buner have come up with a new pact to give up old customs and provide relief to the common man in this era of inflation.

In the constitution presented by the scholars of Anza Maira village of Chaghazarai tehsil, it is said that we have such customs and traditions in marriage, death, and social life which are against the Sharia and society, so the scholars have presented a new pact to give up this old custom.

Talking to TNN, Maulvi Aleem Syed said that we have unanimously presented more than 20 points for reforms in mourning and social events and if the villagers follow it, life will become easier.

According to him, it has been said in the agreement that it is forbidden to carry a freezer, washing machine, double bed, wardrobe, or other unnecessary items when a sister or daughter gets married, while if someone can afford to do something for their daughter, then they should give her cash amount quietly.

He said that only one hundred rupees have been fixed on the occasion of marriage congratulation and during this time tea biscuits should be served to the guests, distribution of rice in shoppers will be prohibited after celebration and charity, while at the time of marriage or nikah, “Janj” (Barat or a wedding procession) will be prohibited for more than 15 persons.

Similarly, riding motorcycles by children below 14 years of age, use of smartphones by students, aerial firing on the occasion of happiness, and entry of strangers into the village have been banned.

Apart from this, it has also been decided to give the sister and daughter a share in the property according to Sharia. Maulvi Aleem Syed said that it has also been said in the agreement that on the occasion of marriage, there will not be much trouble, nothing will be taken to someone’s house on the occasion of visiting a sick person. A social boycott will be done with the drug pushers.

Presenting a manifesto on the occasion of grief, the scholars say that women and men will not go to recite Fatiha on the death of a one-year-old child. After the funeral, it will be forbidden to see the face of the dead, while on the occasion of Eid, it will be strictly forbidden to visit the houses of the deceased and the graves.

Scholars say that we have presented this pact at a time when everyone is worried about inflation and in the present era it is not within the power of anyone to fulfill these rituals.

Meanwhile, the villagers have also embraced the new agreement and acknowledged that they have no choice but to adhere to it. The scholars have called upon the village residents, authorities, and other leaders to collaborate with them in executing these reforms.

