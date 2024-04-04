Stray dogs continue to pose a threat in Khyber district, with recent attacks reported in Jamrud and Bara, leaving residents concerned.

In Jamrud, a girl named Wajiha was bitten by a stray dog in the Malikabad area, prompting immediate medical attention. Similarly, in Bara, an eighth-grade student named Ziyad was seriously injured by a dog attack.

Also Read: Peshawar High Court Issues Notices to KP Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker Over Oath Controversy

Residents are expressing frustration over the situation, highlighting the pervasive presence of stray dogs across different areas of Jamrud. They criticize the District Administration, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), and Livestock Department for failing to address the issue effectively. Responsibility-shifting among these authorities has only exacerbated the problem.

Demanding action residents are calling upon elected representatives, including the tehsil chairman, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), and Members of the National Assembly (MNA), to intervene.

They urged officials to coordinate efforts and conduct a comprehensive campaign to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs in the Khyber district.