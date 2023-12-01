Seema Sabah

Embarking on the discovery of Swat Valley, each moment unfolded as an adventure, teeming with awe and wonder. The landscape, adorned with lush green mountains and crystal-clear waters, created an enchanting backdrop. This journey, a seamless blend of nature’s beauty and thrilling escapades, promised an unforgettable experience.

On the second day, the plan to visit Bahrain and Madyan took an unforeseen turn, transforming into an experiment. Despite Bahrain being ravaged by the 2022 flood, Madyan offered a relatively better state with its top-notch resorts. The decision to venture forth to Kalam, however, encountered rough road conditions, suitable only for four-wheelers due to its dangerous slopes.

Navigating through perilous terrains with rushing river currents on one side and steep rocks on the other, the journey presented both drama and danger. At times, the challenging road demanded lightening the car’s load, adding to the adventure. Covering a distance of around 80 kilometers to Kalam from Bahrain became a test of endurance, with numerous breaks and rough patches.

The climax of the journey unfolded in the dense jungle, surrounded by towering trees and snow-capped peaks that seemed to touch the sky. After a three-hour, nerve-wracking drive, the travelers found themselves in a captivating setting. Starvation led to a decision to have a delightful lunch under the jungle’s canopy, featuring biryani and kabab. The fast food wind added an auditory element to the breathtaking view, creating an atmosphere of tranquility.

Wisdom guided the decision to press forward promptly, taking advantage of the pleasant weather to secure a prime spot before evening. The warmth extended by the people of Swat and those en route to Kalam showcased their kindness and cooperation. Although Kalam’s Mohudand Lake stood as the most captivating spot, the decision was made to visit Chota Mahodand Lake due to time constraints.

The road to Chota Mahodand Lake was an adventure in itself, characterized by bumps and narrow stretches. Parking the car, the journey continued on foot, descending towards the river flowing amidst the mountains. The view was nothing short of mesmerizing, with the blue water of the lake, a flowing river, and small cottages creating a perfect scene. The crowd indulged in various activities, from boating to sipping tea while relishing the weather and nature’s beauty.

A hot cup of tea complemented the picturesque moment, leaving an indelible mark. However, the downside was the high food prices at tourist spots. Despite this, the experience of Chota Mahodand Lake remained joyous, memorable, and a testament to the captivating charm of Swat Valley’s unplanned adventures.