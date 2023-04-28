The Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that it thwarted three terrorist attacks in different locations in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed seven militants in retaliatory action.

According to the ISPR, on Thursday and Friday night, a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle detonated a bomb near a security forces post in Lakki Marwat. This led to an exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants. The statement also revealed that terrorist commander Musa Khan was among the dead and arms and ammunition were recovered from the militants.

Also Read: ANP blames Imran Khan for increase in extremism and resettlement of terrorists in KP

The ISPR also reported that three army personnel lost their lives while fighting the terrorists during the attacks, including Subedar Taj Mir, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, and Sepoy Abid Hussain.

The ISPR stated that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to end terrorism, and the sacrifices of their brave soldiers strengthen their resolve.

On the other hand, a group called Tehreek e Jihad Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Government Post Graduate College in Lakki Marwat. The group’s spokesperson, Mullah Muhammad Qasim, claimed that the attack on the military camp was carried out by a suicide bomber named Abuzar, who was riding in a vehicle.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps personnel have been staying in the post-graduate college for several months due to an intelligence-based operation in the district.

Hits: 2