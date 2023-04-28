The Awami National Party (ANP) has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former DGISI General (retd) Faiz Hameed over recent incidents of terrorism and the resettlement of terrorists in the province.

In the petition, the provincial president of the ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, held former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the previous provincial government responsible for the increase in extremism and requested the court to order an inquiry into the resettlement of terrorists in the country, including Imran Khan.

The petition calls for a judicial inquiry against other responsible persons because Imran Khan facilitated the resettlement of extremists after the end of terrorism in the country, and the then DGISI General Faiz Hameed assisted Imran Khan in this matter.

Also Read: Swat blast caused by explosives stored in warehouse, preliminary investigation report finds

The petition filed by the provincial president of the ANP named Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Chairman PTI Imran Khan, former DGISI General (retd) Faiz Hameed, former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, and Barrister Saif as parties.

The petition, filed through the mediation of Babar Khan Yousafzai Advocate, argues that Imran Khan has admitted to the media many times about the settlement of terrorists, and a fact-finding committee should be formed against them and those responsible should be determined in due time, and punished.

The petitioner, Aimal Wali Khan, has received threats from terrorists, but despite this, the ANP has raised its voice against extremism since the beginning, according to the petition.

Babar Yousafzai Advocate, in this regard, said that the ANP has always raised its voice against extremists. ANP leaders and thousands of workers have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, while thousands of security personnel have also been martyred in this war.

He added that in 1980 when the Mujahideen were created in the name of Afghan Jihad, the head of Khudai Khidmatgar, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Bacha Khan, opposed them and informed the people that it was a fight between two superpowers and that they wanted to make the land a battlefield.

Hits: 0