Mufti Muhammad Saeed, accompanied by his lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi, appeared in the District and Sessions Court to record his statement in the Iddat Nikah case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah Baloch recorded his statement.

During his statement, Mufti Saeed revealed that Imran Khan informed him about the illegality of his first marriage. “Imran Khan did his first marriage during the Iddat of Bushra Bibi. Both of them got married during the Iddat knowing everything,” he claimed.

According to Islamic law, Iddat refers to a period of time when a woman is required to observe a waiting period before getting married again following a divorce or the death of her husband. During this period, the woman is not allowed to marry other men. The Iddat period is intended to ensure that the woman is not pregnant from her previous marriage and to prevent any confusion regarding the paternity of any future children. The length of the Iddat period varies depending on the circumstances and can be as short as a few days or as long as several months.

Also Read: NSC blames “soft corner” for TTP for recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan

In the case of Imran Khan and Bishri Bibi, Mufti Muhammad Saeed testified that the couple got married during the Iddat period.

According to Mufti Saeed, Imran Khan contacted him on January 1, 2018, and asked him to perform his Nikah in Lahore. A woman claiming to be Bushra Bibi’s sister revealed herself and said that all the Shariah conditions of Bushra Bibi’s marriage were fulfilled and that the marriage between Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi could take place.

Mufti Saeed stated that on January 1, 2018, he solemnized the marriage of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on the assurance of this woman. He was then contacted in February and requested to solemnize the marriage of Bushra Bibi again.

Mufti Muhammad Saeed Khan said in his statement that Imran Khan told him that the Iddat of Bushra Bibi was not completed at the time of his first marriage.

“Imran Khan told me that Bushra Bibi had predicted that he would become the Prime Minister if she married him. He also told me that the first marriage was illegal.”

Mufti Mohammad Saeed Khan also said in his statement that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi organized their Nikah and marriage ceremony without knowing the full circumstances. Their marriage is illegal and happened due to predestination.

After Mufti Saeed’s statement was recorded, the court asked the petitioner’s lawyer, Muhammad Hanif, for arguments on the admissibility of the petition on April 28.

Earlier that day, the court granted the request for an early hearing of the illegal marriage case against Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, and scheduled the statement of Mufti Saeed to be recorded.

Petitioner Muhammad Hanif stated that the main witness of the case, Mufti Muhammad Saeed, was available to record his statement in court. During the previous hearing on April 8, Mufti Saeed was unable to record his statement due to his departure from Umrah.

The petitioner requested the court to schedule an early hearing for the illegal marriage case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The case highlights the significance of Iddat in Islamic law and its legal implications in Pakistan. The court’s ruling on the case is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the legality of marriages conducted during the Iddat period.