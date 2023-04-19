Rescue 1122, along with other related relief agencies, has been working around the clock to remove the debris and find the missing people. So far, three bodies have been removed from the wreckage, while three more are still trapped under the debris. Twelve injured people have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The rescue operation is utilizing various heavy machinery; including 12 ambulances, four fire vehicles, three recovery vehicles, and three heavy excavators. However, due to the difficult terrain and the sheer size of the debris, the operation is expected to take more time.

In a statement released by the governor, it was stated that the government has instructed Rescue 1122 and other related relief agencies to speed up the ongoing operation. The governor has directed that full cooperation should be given to the affected population, and the families of the affected people should be fully satisfied.

Due to the landslide on the Pak-Afghan border of Torkham, several cargo containers were buried under the debris, while many containers also caught fire.

The incident has caused widespread concern and anger among the local population, who are demanding swift action to bring the situation under control and prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. The authorities have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to address the situation and provide assistance to those affected.