TORKHAM, Khyber: Severe public backlash forced Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, to abruptly end his visit to the Torkham border on Wednesday. The governor had been accompanied by caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, as they conducted an inspection of the site where a deadly accident occurred over the weekend.
The local population expressed their frustration and anger by surrounding the officials and shouting slogans against the government. The protesters complained that the operation to remove the debris and evacuate the trapped people were progressing too slowly, leading to further suffering for those affected by the landslide.
The situation became tense when relatives of the trapped people surrounded the governor’s vehicle, demanding that the operation be sped up and heavy machinery be brought in to assist with the rescue efforts. The governor had to be escorted out of the area under police protection, highlighting the seriousness of the public’s anger and their demands for more effective relief efforts from the government.
Rescue 1122, along with other related relief agencies, has been working around the clock to remove the debris and find the missing people. So far, three bodies have been removed from the wreckage, while three more are still trapped under the debris. Twelve injured people have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The rescue operation is utilizing various heavy machinery; including 12 ambulances, four fire vehicles, three recovery vehicles, and three heavy excavators. However, due to the difficult terrain and the sheer size of the debris, the operation is expected to take more time.
In a statement released by the governor, it was stated that the government has instructed Rescue 1122 and other related relief agencies to speed up the ongoing operation. The governor has directed that full cooperation should be given to the affected population, and the families of the affected people should be fully satisfied.
Due to the landslide on the Pak-Afghan border of Torkham, several cargo containers were buried under the debris, while many containers also caught fire.
The incident has caused widespread concern and anger among the local population, who are demanding swift action to bring the situation under control and prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. The authorities have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to address the situation and provide assistance to those affected.
