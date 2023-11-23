In a tragic incident during a joint search operation by security forces and police in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two young children lost their lives at the hands of terrorists. The security forces retaliated, resulting in the death of one terrorist. The recovered items included 01 Kalashnikov, 09 magazines, 02 hand grenades, ammunition, and a motorcycle.

The joint operation, aimed at conducting a search and strike mission in Azamabad village, became the target of an ambush by unknown terrorists. Opening fire indiscriminately, the attackers injured and fatally wounded two minor civilian children. In self-defense, the security forces and police responded, resulting in the death of an unidentified terrorist.

Also Read: Budget Constraints Challenge “Zamong Kor” DI Khan in Its Mission to Support Street Children

The deceased children were promptly shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Tank, and efforts are underway to identify the slain terrorist. The search operation against terrorists in the area remains ongoing.

In a separate incident, unidentified assailants targeted and killed a polio worker, Hasan Tawab, in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan district. The armed men called him out of his house and fatally shot him. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.