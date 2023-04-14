The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has received medical equipment worth three crore rupees from the World Health Organization (WHO), which includes essential medicines, medical equipment, and furniture for the labor room.

The equipment was requested by the health advisor and will be referred to health centers in Upper and Lower Kohistan.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala, the WHO representative for Pakistan, visited Upper and Lower Kohistan and said that the organization will continue to help the flood-affected people of Kohistan.

The WHO will also rebuild the damaged health centers in the area and has established a sewing center. In addition, the WHO is working on the rehabilitation and functioning of 40 health centers in flood-affected districts, he added.

The health advisor had requested the WHO to restore the health centers of these districts a month ago and expressed gratitude for the modern equipment provided by the organization.

The government is focusing on improving health facilities in remote areas, particularly in Lower and Upper Kohistan, which were among the most affected districts by the floods last year.