General elections are on the horizon in Pakistan, with the Election Commission revealing a staggering 22,630,351 newly registered voters, a majority of whom are young citizens. The upcoming elections on February 8 aim to constitute the 16th National and Provincial Assemblies.

Most voters are between 18 years to 35 years

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s report, 128,585,760 voters are set to cast their ballots in the 2024 general elections. In 2018, the registered vote count stood at 105,955,409, with 5,932,056 female voters and 6,926,3704 male voters.

The largest voter segment for the upcoming elections falls within the 18 to 35 age group, totaling 56,864,196, representing 44.2% of the total votes. Among them, 24,776,506 are female voters, and 32,087,690 are male voters.

The second-largest registered voter group is aged 36 to 45, with 28,747,658 individuals. Within this segment, 13,671,321 are female voters, and 15,076,337 are male, making up 22.36% of the total votes.

Individuals aged 46 to 55 constitute 18,544,434 voters, with 8,928,420 being female and 9,616,014 being male.

The age group of 56 to 65 holds the lowest number of voters at 12,137,344, consisting of 5,705,759 females and 6,431,585 males.

Voters above the age of 65 amount to 12,292,130, including 6,224,050 females and 6,052,080 males.

Key Influences on Youth Voters in Upcoming Elections

Lehaz Ali, a senior journalist in Peshawar, commented on many voters registered post-2010 or 2013. These voters, untouched by traditional political influences, remain unreached by nationalist and religious political parties.

Unconventional politics, particularly championed by PTI, has resonated strongly with the youth, constituting a significant portion of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. The majority of PTI workers fall within the 18 to 35 age bracket.