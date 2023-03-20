Khalida Niaz

Dengue virus is staging a comeback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as ten cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported in the province so far this year, report the officials of the health department.

The officials say that they have requested the government to provide funds for the prevention of dengue, a demand that has not been met yet.

There is a travel history of dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Dr. Qasim Afridi, manager of the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Response Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that more than 300 million funds are required for the Dengue Control Program.

The official said they have asked the government to provide funds but have not yet received them. However, he said, the funds will be released soon, and they will start taking steps in this regard.

He further maintained that as far as the dengue action plan is concerned, the measures are being ensured within the available resources. He said that steps are being taken regarding Dengue Action Plan under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners at the district level.

Afridi said that currently, ten cases of dengue have surfaced in the province, out of which 8 are related to Mardan< and that too reported in January.

He said that one case came from Bajaur while one came from Bannu whose travel history has been confirmed in people from Karachi and Lahore.

As per the official, the infection is not local, but as the cases are reported every year, so they have already started arrangements.

How many dengue cases were reported last year?

According to the data available at the National Institute of Health, 75 thousand dengue cases were reported in Pakistan last year, of which 22617 were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gul Meena, a resident of Peshawar, also contracted dengue fever last year. She said that she is diabetic, which is why she suffered a lot, the fever was not going low, and there was constant pain in her body and head, and even today, she feels weakness.

She said that the government should conduct spraying and also give bed nets to the people so that they can avoid this dangerous virus.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Associate Professor at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, Dr. Zia ud Din said that dengue is caused by the bite of a certain type of mosquito.

He said that nausea, disturbed heart rate, bone, and a high fever are the common symptoms of dengue fever.

He said that fever occurs in four to ten days after being bitten by a dengue mosquito, Generally, this fever is quite fast. In the beginning, there is a fever of 100 F, but later it reaches 105 F, and patients also have pain and sometimes eye pain.

How long does dengue fever last and which people can it be dangerous for?

Dr. Zia ud Din said the duration of dengue fever ranges from one week to ten days, and one in 20 patients has a severe condition; dengue fever can be dangerous if not treated in time.

He said the dengue virus season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lasts from June to September, but sometimes it reaches up to November.

Dr. Ziauddin said that it can be perilous for children, pregnant women, people over 60 years, and for heart patients, blood pressure, and diabetes patients.

He suggested that people affected by the dengue virus should consume clean water, fresh fruits, and vegetables as much as possible.

