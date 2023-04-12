Mardan Endeavor Lions Club, in collaboration with Panahga Welfare Board and with the support of IFFCO, on Wednesday, provided Eid clothes and shoes to 105 orphan girls of Zamong Kor Girls Campus in Mardan.

The distribution of Eid gifts took place during the annual day event of the campus, where the girls showcased various demos to the guests.

The Chairperson of Panahga Welfare Board, Neelam Toru, who was also the chief guest of the event, expressed her delight in the progress being made for street children in Pakistan.

Toru applauded the efforts of the staff in establishing the girls’ campus within a few months and commended the provision of technical education alongside schooling for the girls.

Director Najam Al-Sahar, Deputy Director Mian Ziaullah, and Assistant Director Naheed Bilal were also present at the event.

