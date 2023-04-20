Nasar Zada

The district administration in Dir Upper has restored the Kumrat Valley road after three days of heavy rain and flooding. This comes as good news for tourists planning to visit the picturesque valley during Eid. The Kumrat River had overflowed at the Kumrat Road in Bada, cutting off the land connection of Kumrat with other areas.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Gohar Zaman has said that the district administration will provide all possible facilities to tourists during Eid. He added that restoring the connectivity of Kumrat Valley to other areas was a challenge, but the district administration and PKHA worked hard day and night to ensure this difficult task.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting: Two Hilal Committees hold meetings simultaneously in Peshawar

Kumrat Valley is considered to be the hub of tourism where millions of tourists come from all over the country every year during Eid and summer. The hotel owners of Kumrat Valley have appreciated the initiative of the district administration and said that their hotels will remain open on the occasion of Eid.

Tariq Khan, manager of a local hotel in Kumrat Valley, said that the restoration of the road is a good move because the business of dozens of hotel owners here is related to tourism. Meanwhile, locals are advising tourists to bring warm clothes with them when coming to Kumrat so that they are protected from the cold at night.

The police have also issued a security plan for tourists on the occasion of Eid. All traffic police have been instructed not to challan tourists and to provide facilities to tourists as much as possible. According to DPO Dir Upper Mushtaq Ahmad, the law and order situation in the district is better, while tourists can move everywhere except the rain-affected areas.

Hits: 19