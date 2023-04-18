The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department declares 15 Union Councils of Peshawar and 3 Union Councils of Nowshera as highly sensitive to the dengue outbreak, as it expresses concern over the possible spread of the disease in Peshawar.

During a meeting on the dengue action plan, the Health Department reported that wards with 10 beds have been established in district hospitals in anticipation of the potential spread of dengue in the province.

The Health Department also initiated a campaign against dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with cooperation from all relevant departments, and appointed a focal person to report cases.

To combat the potential spread of dengue, the Health Department directed its teams to conduct surveillance of larvae in the houses and rest houses of government employees. The concerned departments were also directed to conduct special checking at tire shops, spare parts shops, and other relevant locations.

Last year, Peshawar reported the highest number of dengue fever victims, with 9,000 cases, while 10 cases have been reported in the province so far this year.