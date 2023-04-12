Security forces, on Tuesday, carried out an operation in the Noorar area of Bannu based on a tip-off about the presence of militants. The Pakistan Army’s Public Relations Department (ISPR) reported that three militants were killed in the operation after a fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants.

The ISPR stated that the slain militants were involved in operations against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, it added.

In a separate incident, two security forces personnel, identified as Danish Ali and Sajid Sagheer from Azad Kashmir, lost their lives in the Pak-Afghan border region of Dir-Upper. According to security sources, they had ventured out to fetch water when they slipped on the snow and got buried.

The loss of two security personnel is a tragedy and a reminder of the risks involved in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

The security forces will continue to take action against militants and work towards maintaining peace and security in the country, reiterated the ISPR.