Hassam ud Din

Peshawar: The authorized syndicate of the Peshawar University has approved the dismissal of an administrative affairs officer and a female lecturer who had gone to Europe and disappeared, for not following university law. Legal action will be taken against university employees who do not comply with the law.

The syndicate meeting, on Friday, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Idris Khan, also approved a 15% increase in pension and a raise in hourly fee for visiting lecturers from Rs. 800 to Rs. 1200. The meeting aimed to address the challenges faced by the university and ensure smooth employee affairs, following a 43-day boycott of classes that disrupted MPhil and Ph.D. research work. A committee was formed to create an action plan for completing the semester.

The administrative affairs officer and a female lecturer from the English department were absent from work despite repeated warnings, resulting in their dismissal without justification.

Aftab Alam, the Nazim of Peshawar University’s organization, Islami Jamiat Talaba, has demanded the university administration waive fees for the days of the boycott or adjust them in the next semester. The boycott resulted in a loss of students’ valuable time and research work, he added while announcing a protest for slow paper checking.

