Academic activities resumed in Jamia Peshawar on Wednesday after a 43-day boycott by teachers. The Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) announced a strike in protest over the shooting of security supervisor Saqlain Bangash by a security guard on March 5. The teachers demanded a psychological examination of the security guards, clearing the campus of weapons and drugs, and the removal of the vice-chancellor, among other things.

According to Muhammad Uzair, the President of the Peshawar University Teachers Association, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, officers of the Higher Education Department, and the Chief Secretary have assured the teachers that their demands will be met. As a result, the teachers have decided to end their strike and resume their academic activities.

The teachers have called for a judicial inquiry into the murder of Saqlain Bangash and the administration will call a syndicate meeting to fulfill the other demands. The strike had caused disruption to the academic schedule of the university, and students are looking forward to the resumption of classes.

It should be noted that the boycott lasted for 43 days, but after the announcement from PUTA, academic activities in the university resumed.

