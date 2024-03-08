This morning, a surprise call from our English teacher stirred me from my slumber. Wondering why he would call so early on a holiday, my curiosity piqued. To my surprise, he informed me of a training program scheduled for the day and shared the location, urging me to join promptly.

Arriving at the undisclosed location, I found our teacher waiting. Together, we entered a building, heading to a designated room where several others like me had gathered—apparently, it was their first day too.

Soon, a woman addressed the assembled group, officially welcoming us to an NGO-led training program. The focus of today’s session: is social cohesion. The program aimed to raise awareness about this vital concept, and here’s what I gleaned from the enlightening experience.

Subheading: Unveiling Social Cohesion: A Societal Balance

Social cohesion, in essence, is a society’s ability to mitigate deprivation and exploitation by overcoming discord and division. It strives to ensure balance, equality, and social justice within the societal framework.

The critical question that arises is, “Who are the victims of exploitation?” Exploitation primarily targets the vulnerable members of society, including:

Women and girls

Children

Transgender individuals

People with interpersonal disabilities

Religious minorities

In our society, women and girls often find themselves disempowered at home, their opinions stifled, and numerous restrictions imposed upon them. Similarly, children lack compassionate consideration, subjected to force with limited decision-making rights.

People with disabilities, although integral to our society, face prejudice and insignificance. They are often denied business and employment opportunities, resulting in their marginalization.

Transgender individuals encounter systemic discrimination, facing barriers in societal advancement. The pervasive stigma and leering glances they endure further hinder their progress, perpetuating their societal lag.

Furthermore, various minorities, such as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, etc., experience isolation and exclusion. They are rarely consulted or given authority, with limited access to employment opportunities.

The insights gained from this training program have been invaluable. Have you participated in a similar program? If so, what were your key takeaways?

Share your experiences and let’s continue the conversation on the impact of social cohesion on marginalized communities.