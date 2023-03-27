Afghanistan, on Sunday, once again displayed an outstanding performance defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second match and taking a decisive lead of 0-2 in the series.

In the match played in Sharjah, captain Shadab Khan won the toss and decided to bat. However, Pakistan’s innings got off to a disappointing start with Saeem Ayub and Abdullah Shafiq scoring ducks in the first over leaving Pakistan at 0-2.

Mohammad Haris scored 15, Tayyab Tahir scored 13 and Azam Khan returned to the pavilion after scoring only one run.

However, Imad Wasim (64 not out) and captain Shadab played responsibly, taking Pakistan’s innings to a total of 130 before Shadab (32) was run out off the last ball while going for a second run.

Afghanistan’s Fazal Haque Farooqui took 2 wickets while Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, and Karim Jannat took one wicket each.

Chasing Pakistan’s target of 131 runs, Afghanistan’s first wicket fell for 30 and Usman Ghani was dismissed for 7 runs.

After that, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran played responsible innings and brought the team closer to victory, but Rahmanullah was run out after scoring 44 runs.

Ibrahim Zadran also became a victim of Ehsanullah after scoring 38 runs.

However, with Najibullah Zadran’s unbeaten innings of 23 runs and Muhammad Nabi’s 14 runs, the Afghan team achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets in the 20th over and thus took a decisive 0-2 lead in the series.

Afghanistan has won the first international series against Pakistan.

Zaman and Ehsanullah took one wicket each for Pakistan. Afghanistan’s fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqui was named player of the match.

Afghanistan, on Friday, defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the opener of the T20 series being played in Sharjah, with the former making history as it was its first international win against the latter.

The last match of the series will be played today (March 27) at the Sharjah Stadium.

