Peshawar: The Agricultural Research Institute Tarnab, Peshawar, successfully hosted the inaugural Olive Gala on 11th March 2023, showcasing the potential of the olive industry in Pakistan.

The event was organized under the auspices of the Italian-funded project “OliveCulture-Holistic and Multi-professional Mechanism for a Pakistani Olive Oil Value Chain” and “Promotion of Olive Cultivation on a commercial scale in Pakistan (PSDP)”.

Stakeholders from various sectors, including institutions, businesses, farmers, youth, women, consumers, and entrepreneurs, were able to explore and improve the economic, productive, and quality aspects of the Pakistani olive oil value chain during the Olive Gala.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Agricultural Minister, Abdul Haleem Qasuria lauded the efforts of the Agricultural Research Institute in the promotion of olive oil in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is spending millions of rupees in importing edible oil, and promoting olive will help enable Pakistanis to make their own olive oil.

Dr. Abdul Bari, the Director General of the Agricultural Research Institute, Tarnab, welcomed the participants of the olive gala, emphasizing the importance of the olive oil industry in Pakistan.

He added that the Agricultural Research Institute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is doing a tremendous job in the promotion of olive cultivation and production with the help and support of the Italian Agency. He also added that we are receiving a positive response from farmers and progressive growth of olives.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali, was the Chief Guest of the event and expressed great happiness at the progress being made in olive cultivation in the country.

He emphasized the need to disseminate information about new varieties and production technology to ordinary farmers to ensure that the country becomes self-sufficient in edible oil production.

He also added that Italian experts from CIHEAM Bari are doing impressive work in the development of the olive crop.

The Olive Gala also featured a representative from CIHEAM Bari emphasizing the importance of enhancing the olive value chain and promoting interaction among all actors along with the olive value addition.

The Olive Gala was highly informative and engaging, providing stakeholders with the chance to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the olive industry.

The success of the event was a testament to the potential of the olive industry in Pakistan.

Its continued growth promises to contribute significantly to the country’s economy and promote socio-economic development, employment opportunities, and poverty reduction.

Hits: 3