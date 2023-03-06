At least nine personnel were killed, and nine others injured, on Monday, in an explosion near the truck of Balochistan Constabulary on the bypass of the Sibi district of Balochistan.

According to the police, Balochistan Constabulary personnel were attacked when they were on their way back to Quetta after performing duty in Sibi Mela.

Police said that the condition of 3 persons injured in the blast is critical and they have been shifted to CMH Sibi.

SSP Kuchi Mehmood Notizai said that according to the initial reports, it was a suicide attack, however, the real nature of the attack will be ascertained after proper investigation.

He said that the bomb disposal team has arrived at the site and a search operation is underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has condemned the bomb blast and said that terrorist elements want to achieve nefarious goals through cowardly actions, and by creating unrest and instability, a conspiracy is being made to keep the province backward.

He said that all such conspiracies will be thwarted with the support of the people.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the terrorist attack on Balochistan Constabulary in Bolan and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives.

The Federal Interior Minister said that the entire nation is standing by the side of the security forces in the war against terrorism.

The Federal Interior Minister has also called for a report on the attack.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

