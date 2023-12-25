After the groundbreaking entry of Sobia Khan into the political arena, another prominent transgender figure, Saima Shaukat, has stepped into the spotlight by submitting her nomination papers for Haripur Constituency PK 46. Holding the position of President in the transgender association for the same constituency, Saima Shaukat brings a wealth of experience, having previously won councilor elections twice.

Determined to contribute to the development of her constituency and address the challenges faced by its residents, Saima Shaukat is now seeking election to the provincial assembly. This follows the independent candidacy of Sobia Khan in PK-81, marking a significant moment for transgender representation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing her aspirations, Sobia Khan emphasizes her commitment to advocating for the rights of the transgender community. She underscores the prevalent lack of attention and voice for the eunuch community, and her goal is to use her platform to effect positive change.

In an interview with TNN, Sobia Khan extends her ambitions beyond transgender rights. She aims to challenge stereotypes and reshape perceptions about the capabilities of transgender individuals in contributing to societal welfare. Sobia also underscores her dedication to championing the rights of women and children in her constituency, emphasizing that transgender individuals are equal to others and have the potential to make significant contributions if provided with opportunities.

Sobia Khan enjoys substantial support from both her family and the local community. She appeals to NGOs and civil society to back her election campaign, recognizing the historic nature of her direct participation in the electoral process. She also urges the district administration to ensure her security during the campaign, considering the unprecedented nature of a transgender individual entering mainstream politics.

Sobia Khan plans to conduct an extensive door-to-door campaign in the area, engaging with women to garner support for her cause. Despite the absence of a separate seat for transgender individuals, she has submitted her nomination for a general seat, highlighting the need for greater inclusivity in political representation.

Notably, Sobia Khan, a graduate and the first transgender broadcaster in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been hosting TNN’s program, the “Sobia Khan Show,” for four years, adding a powerful voice to the transgender community in the region.