In a significant development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formed a robust 20-member cabinet, as confirmed by Governor Ghulam Ali who signed the official summary. The newly appointed cabinet includes figures such as Arshad Ayub, Shakeel Ahmed, Fazal-e-Hakeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqibullah, Muhammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, and Fazal-e-Shakur.

Additionally, the government has appointed five advisors to provide valuable counsel. The distinguished advisors include Syed Fakhar Jahan, Muzamil Aslam, Mashal Azam, and Muhammad Ali Saif. The signing of the provincial cabinet’s summary by Governor Ghulam Ali signals the official induction of these individuals into their respective roles.

Also Read: Over 270 Female Teachers Missing in Action Across Lower and Upper South Waziristan

The oath-taking ceremony for the cabinet ministers is scheduled for today at 6:30 pm. This move comes after a strategic meeting between Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. The discussions during the meeting revolved around the selection of members for the provincial cabinet.

Addressing the media post his discussion with Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur affirmed that PTI remains steadfast in its refusal to reconcile with the government led by Shahbaz Sharif in PML-N. Gandapur expressed his belief that this government was established by what he perceives as “stealing seats.”

Nevertheless, the newly appointed Chief Minister of KP emphasized the commitment to maintaining a cooperative working relationship with the federal government.