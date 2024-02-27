Peshawar: In a concerted effort to empower communities and reinforce women’s property rights, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ombudsperson for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society (LAS), conducted a series of awareness sessions from February 20 to 23, 2024.

The initiative aimed to enlighten communities about the Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act 2019 and the procedures for filing complaints under this law, fostering the implementation of laws safeguarding women’s rights and properties.

Established in 2019, the KP Ombudsperson office, pivotal in enforcing the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, of 2010, expanded its outreach to address cases related to women’s property rights. Through collaboration with the LAS, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving marginalized communities, these sessions sought to raise awareness about women’s rights in accessing justice, particularly in property ownership and possession matters.

The sessions hosted at the KP Ombudsperson office in Peshawar and Haripur provided essential insights into the Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act, 2019. Over 116 participants, including representatives from various organizations, actively engaged in the sessions.

Attendees hailed from the Police Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW), National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Federal Ombudsman, Provincial Ombudsman, Revenue staff of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, civil society members, disability rights activists, transgender activists, minority activists, lawyers, Social Welfare Department, Women Crises Center, and Medico-legal staff.

Senior Legal Officer Nuzhat Taskeen welcomed participants, shedding light on KP’s legislative efforts to bolster women’s property rights. She elaborated on the procedures for conducting inquiries into movable and immovable properties by law enforcement and revenue personnel.

The LAS team, led by Associate Director Maliha Zia, underscored their commitment to providing legal assistance nationwide. Emphasizing their role in supporting women’s access to justice, they highlighted the LAS’s dedication to promoting legal awareness and understanding of women’s rights.

AIG CCPO Ms. Aneela Naz expressed gratitude to participants and stressed the vital collaboration between the police and revenue authorities in efficiently addressing women’s property matters. She highlighted the divine nature of women’s property rights and called for collective efforts to ensure their protection.

Concluding the sessions, KP Ombudsperson Ms. Rukhshanda Naz thanked all attendees and expressed hope for continued collaboration in addressing women’s property rights issues. The sessions concluded with engaging Q&A sessions, addressing various concerns related to property rights.