In Dera Ismail Khan, on Thursday, a high-ranking police official was attacked by unknown assailants, resulting in his injury. In a retaliatory action by police, two attackers were killed while one was captured in an injured condition.

The incident occurred near the University police station when DSP Cantt Malik Abid Iqbal was on his way to Prova for some office work. The unknown persons started firing on his vehicle, injuring him. DSP Abid Iqbal was recently transferred from Prova to Cantt due to his good performance.

The police have started a search operation after the incident, while the identification of the dead is in progress.

Also Read: Three Killed in Wana, Veterinary Doctor Shot Dead in Mir Ali Bazar

Unfortunately, attacks on police have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a recent report by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, there have been 77 attacks on police in four months, in which 120 officers were martyred, and injuries to 333 others.

Most of the attacks took place in Bannu with 24, 23 in DI Khan, and 15 in Peshawar, in which 88 were martyred in Peshawar, 12 in Malakand, 11 in Bannu, and 3 in DI Khan.

As a result of the attacks, 245 workers were injured in Peshawar, 46 in Malakand, 24 in Bannu, and 13 in DI Khan. According to the report, most of the attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place in the southern districts.

These attacks have resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries to police officers and personnel, highlighting the need for better security measures to be implemented to protect law enforcement agencies.

Hits: 0