The appointment of the new DG Information in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sparked widespread protests among employees of the Directorate General Information and journalists, leading to the suspension of services at five radio stations of the Pakhtunkhwa Radio Network in the merged districts.

In the next phase, all services of radio stations established in the districts will be suspended. The International United Ulema and Mashaikh of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also announced their support for the protesting employees.

The protesting employees and journalists are demanding the appointment of a senior DG of the Directorate of Information and are refusing to accept the newly appointed DG. Delegations from various press clubs, including Peshawar, Dera, Kohat, Orakzai, and Nowshera, have participated in the protests, stating that the provincial government should withdraw the announcement of the recent DG and appoint someone from the Directorate.

Noor Muhammad Bangash, president of Kohat Press Club, called the appointment of the DG “illegal” and demanded its immediate withdrawal. Farhan Orakzai, a member of the Orakzai Press Club, accused the caretaker provincial government of being prejudiced and malicious and pledged full support for the protesting employees.

Zafar Wazir, Senior Vice President of Wana Press Club, expressed his support for the Directorate of Information and called the deprivation of the employees’ rights unacceptable. He added that all press clubs of Waziristan were protesting in solidarity with the protesting employees and had boycotted all government activities.

Maulana Shoaib, head of the United Ulema Mashaikh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also demanded the withdrawal of the appointment and the appointment of DG Information from the Directorate General Information, promising to join the protests if the employees signal their support.

The All Pakistan Clerks Association has also announced a nationwide protest against the recent appointment of DG Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that if the appointment is not withdrawn within a week, they will initiate nationwide protests.

