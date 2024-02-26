In the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will witness a significant influx of new members, with 67 individuals stepping into the legislative arena for the first time. In contrast, 47 members are seasoned representatives who have previously served in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The newly elected representatives hail from 13 districts, marking a diverse representation of the province.

Out of the 145-member House, 114 members have been declared elected so far, leaving 31 seats yet to be announced. The detailed composition of new and returning faces in the Assembly will be revealed upon the announcement of the remaining members.

Notably, Peshawar tops the list with 11 new members entering the Assembly, followed by all elected representatives from Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Khyber, Mohmand, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, South Waziristan Upper, South Waziristan Lower, and Tank being part of the House for the first time.

The list of successful candidates includes Surraiya Bibi from PK-1 Chitral, Fateh-ul-Mulk Nasir from PK-2, Ali Shah from PK-4 Swat, Akhtar Khan from PK-5, Hamid-ur-Rahman from PK-8, Sultan-e-Rum from PK-9, Muhammad Naeem from PK-10, Gul Ibrahim Khan from PK-11 Upper Dir, Muhammad Yamin from PK-12, Muhammad Anwar Khan from PK-13, Obaid-ur-Rehman from PK-17 Lower Dir, Hamid Rehman from PK-19 Bajaur, Abdul Kabir Khan from PK-27 Buner, Dr. Ibad from PK-30 Shangla, Fazl-e-Haq from PK-31 Upper Kohistan, Sajjadullah from PK-32 Lower Kohistan, Muhammad Riaz from PK-33 Kolai Palas, Muneer Hussain from PK-36 Mansehra, Zahid Chan Zeb from PK-38, Ikramullah from PK-39, Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf from PK-40, Ikramullah from PK-42 Abbottabad, Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi from PK-43, Mian Adeel Iqbal from PK-48 Haripur, Faisal Khan from PK-52 Swabi, Murtaza Khan from PK-53, Zarshad Khan from PK-54 Mardan, Tariq Mehmood Ariani from PK-59, Ehtesham Ali from PK-61, Iftikharullah from PK-64 Charsadda, Mehboob Sher from PK-67 Mohmand, Muhammad Asrar from PK-68, Adnan Qadri from PK-69 Khyber, Mohammad Sohail Afridi from PK-70, Abdul Ghani from PK-71, Ejaz Muhammad from PK-74 Peshawar, Arbab Usman Khan from PK-75, Samiullah from PK-76, Sher Ali Afridi from PK-77, Zahir Khan from PK-78, Jalal Khan from PK-79, Arbab Zarak Khan from PK-80, Qasim Ali Shah from PK-81, Malik Tariq Awan from PK-82, Meena Khan Afridi from PK-83, Zar Alam Khan from PK-85 Nowshera, Mian Muhammad Umar from PK-88, Ashfaq Ahmed from PK-89, Aftab Alam Afridi from PK-90 Kohat, and Shafiullah from PK-92, all set to become members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for the first time.

Furthermore, Shah Abu Turab Bangash from PK-93 Hangu, Aurangzeb from PK-94 Orakzai, Ali Hadi from PK-96 Kurram, Muhammad Khurshid from PK-97 Karak, Muhammad Sajjad from PK-98, Zahidullah from PK-99 Bannu, Naik Muhammad Khan from PK-104 North Waziristan, Johar Muhammad from PK-105 Lakki Marwat, Tariq Saeed from PK-107, Muhammad Usman from PK-108 Tank, Asif Khan from PK-109 South Waziristan Upper, Ajab Gul from PK-110 Lower South Waziristan, Makhdoomzada Muhammad Aftab Haider from PK-111 Dera Ismail Khan, and Ehsanullah of PPP from PK-115 are among those taking the oath as members of the House for the first time.

Additionally, Asima Alam of Jamiat, Nilofar Babar from the People’s Party, and Shehla Bano from the Muslim League-N will make their debut in the House on reserved seats.

Akram Durrani is set to embark on his sixth term as a member of the Provincial Assembly, marking a testament to his enduring political journey. Meanwhile, Mushtaq Ghani and Fazal Shakur are seasoned legislators, currently serving in the house for the fourth consecutive term. In the dynamic political landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a diverse group of representatives has contributed to the provincial house, with 26 members securing their seats for the second time, 18 for the third time, two for the fourth time, and one remarkable member gearing up for the sixth term. The cumulative count of members elected more than once stands at 47.

The roster of representatives elected for the second time includes Sharafat Ali from PK-3 Swat, Muhammad Azam Khan from PK-14 Lower Dir, Humayun Khan from PK-15, Shafiullah from PK-16, Liaquat Ali Khan from PK-18, Anwar Zeb Khan from PK-20 Bajaur, Ajmal Khan from PK-21, Mussawir Khan from PK-24 Malakand, Riaz Khan from PK-25 Buner, Syed Fakhar Jahan from PK-26, Zubair Khan from PK-34 Battagram, Taj Muhammad from PK-35, Babar Saleem Swati from PK-37, Arshad Ayub from PK-47, Rangiz Ahmed from PK-49 Swabi, Aqibullah from PK-50, Amir Farzand from PK-56 Mardan, Abdul Salam from PK-58, Arshad Ali from PK-63 Charsadda, Kiramatullah Chagharmati from PK-72 Peshawar, Muhammad Riaz from PK-95 Kurram, Pakhtun Yar from PK-100 Bannu, Adnan Khan from PK-101, Hisham Inamullah from PK-106, Ahmed Kundi from PK-112, and Ali Amin Gandapur from PK-113, all poised to take the oath as members of the provincial assembly for the second time.

Similarly, those entering their third term include Fazal Hakeem from PK-6 Swat, Amjad Ali from PK-7, Shakeel Ahmed from PK-23 Malakand, Zarshad Khan from PK-28 Shangla, Akbar Ayub from PK-46 Haripur, Abdul Karim from PK-51 Swabi, Tufail Anjum from PK-55 Mardan, Syed Zahir Shah from PK-57, Iftikhar Mashwani from PK-60, Khalid Khan from PK-62 Charsadda, Arif Ahmad Zai from PK-66, Arbab Muhammad Wasim from PK-73 Peshawar, Fazal Elahi from PK-84, Mohammad Idris from PK-86 Nowshera, Khaliq-ur-Rahman from PK-87, and Lutf-ur-Rahman from PK-114 DI Khan. Rehana Ismail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Sobia Shahid of PML-N are also set to become members of the House for the third time on reserved seats.

Further contributing to the continuity of representation, Mushtaq Ghani from PK-45 Abbottabad and Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan from PK-65 Charsadda are poised to take the oath for the fourth time as members of the Provincial Assembly. Meanwhile, Akram Khan Durrani from PK-102, with unparalleled experience, will enter the Provincial Assembly for an impressive sixth term, embodying a wealth of legislative knowledge and leadership.