In 24 hours, four deaths were reported due to rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Lakki Marwat and Shangla being the most affected areas.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that three people died in Lakki Marwat and one person died in Shangla, while two others sustained injuries. One house was partially damaged, and the concerned authorities have been asked to remain vigilant. Efforts are underway to clear the blocked roads, and the situation is being closely monitored.
PDMA had previously issued instructions to all institutions and district administrations to take precautionary measures against heavy rain, hailstorms, and floods. The public is advised to report any incidents to PDMA’s control room at 1700 or 1122.
Similarly, in Dalukhel, floodwaters entered the basement of a house where a 13-year-old child was buried due to the collapse of the basement wall. Rescue teams worked tirelessly for several hours to recover the child’s body.
The medical team of Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies of both children to the city hospital. These incidents serve as a reminder of the dangers that heavy rain can bring, particularly in vulnerable areas.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been experiencing heavy rain since Monday, leading to severe damage to the wheat crop in the province.
The meteorological department warns that this rain is expected to continue for the next few days, increasing the risk of landslides and flash floods in many areas.
It is crucial for authorities and residents in these areas to take necessary precautions and stay vigilant during this time, it has been advised.
