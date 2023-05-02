In 24 hours, four deaths were reported due to rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Lakki Marwat and Shangla being the most affected areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that three people died in Lakki Marwat and one person died in Shangla, while two others sustained injuries. One house was partially damaged, and the concerned authorities have been asked to remain vigilant. Efforts are underway to clear the blocked roads, and the situation is being closely monitored.

PDMA had previously issued instructions to all institutions and district administrations to take precautionary measures against heavy rain, hailstorms, and floods. The public is advised to report any incidents to PDMA’s control room at 1700 or 1122.